Ronda Rousey

Real name: Ronda Jean Rousey

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 135 lbs.

Date of birth: February 1, 1987

Hometown: Venice, CA

Pro debut: 2018

Trained by: WWE

Finishing move:

Biography

– Rousey made a surprise appearance at Royal Rumble on January 28, 2018, confronting Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, and Asuka, whom had just won the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble match. It was later revealed she had signed a full-time contract with WWE. The jacket which Rousey wore during this appearance belonged to Rowdy Roddy Piper, given to her by his son.

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)