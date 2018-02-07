Limited rooms remain at The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans for WrestleMania 34 weekend

A limited remaining rooms remain available at The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans for WrestleMania 34 weekend at the special price of just $309 per night. This rate will be available until the cut-off date of February 19, 2018.

This is Wrestling-Online.com’s fifth collaboration with The Ritz-Carlton brand for WrestleMania weekend and the second one with the New Orleans property following our successful partnership for WrestleMania XXX.

The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans is located on the edge of the French Quarter and provides guests with access to the city’s most popular and unique attractions. It’s one block away from the world-famous Bourbon Street and minutes away by walk from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the home of WrestleMania, as well as the adjacent Smoothie King Center, the home of Hall of Fame, NXT, Raw, and Smackdown.

This distinctive luxury hotel in New Orleans features a 25,000-square-foot destination spa with 22 treatment rooms, an acclaimed signature restaurant and a new stylish lounge. Rooms with the preferred Wrestling-Online rate are available from April 5 to April 10, both days included (latest check-out is Wednesday, April 11). A minimum 3-night stay is required to take advantage of the discounted rate.

To book, go to our direct link on Marriott.com.

