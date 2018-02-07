Dolph Ziggler returning to Smackdown next week

Apart from an appearance coming in at #30 at the Royal Rumble, we have not seen Dolph Ziggler on WWE television since the Smackdown following Clash of Champions in December.

Next week, the former United States champion will be returning on the show and will wrestle Baron Corbin, the man he beat for the title on the pay-per-view in a triple threat match that also involved Bobby Roode. Ziggler vacated the title on Smackdown two days later and “walked out” of the company.

Ziggler’s appearance at the Rumble, although a surprise, was underwhelming and Ziggler lasted two minutes and one second before he got eliminated by Finn Balor.

