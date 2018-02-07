2/7/18 WWE NXT Coverage

The NXT opening video plays and then we head into the Center Stage Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, where Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show. Ranallo informs us that Johnny Gargano will be here later tonight to address his future in NXT.

Match #1 – NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Undisputed ERA (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) (c) (w/Adam Cole) vs. SAnitY (Alexander Wolfe and Eric Young) (w/Killian Dain)

SAnitY attacks the ERA before the match and all six men brawl in the ring. The security guys and referees rush the ring and pull everyone apart and then the ERA escape and head to the stage. William Regal’s music hits and he says enough is enough. He says this all ends tonight and he says the main event will be a Six-Man Tornado Tag Team Match.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Heavy Machinery (Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic) vs. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

Dozovic and Moss start the match. Moss applies a side headlock, but Dozovic sends him off the ropes and drops him with a clothesline. Knight gets into the ring and they drop Moss with a shoulder block. Dozovic drops a leg and Knight goes for the cover, but Moss kicks out. Moss comes back and drives Knight into the corner and tags in Sabbatelli. They drop Knight to the mat and then drops him again with a dropkick. Sabbatelli tags Moss back in, but Moss doesn’t seem happy about it. Knight goes for a roll-up, but Moss kcks out at two. Moss drops Knight with a back elbow and tags in Sabbatelli, who looks equally unhappy. Sabbatelli stomps away on Knight in the corner, but Knight comes back and whips Sabbatelli into the corner. Dozovic tags in and runs over Sabbatelli and Moss. Dozovic splashes Sabbatelli in the corner and then connects with the Caterpillar and an elbow drop. Dozovic goes for the cover, but Moss breaks it up. Moss sends Knight to the floor and and Dozovic sends Moss to the floor. Sabbatelli rolls up Dozovic with his foot on the ropes, but the referee sees it. Knight tags in and he and Dozovic power slam Sabbatelli to the mat and Knight gets the pin fall.

Winners: Heavy Machinery.

After the match, Sabbatelli asks Moss to help him up, but Moss shakes his head and walks away.

We see that Johnny Gargano will address his future in NXT after the break.

Johnny Gargano comes to the ring and grabs a microphone. He says he will never forget TakeOver: Philadelphia, even though he lost. He says he will also not forget Tommaso Ciampa’s crutch shot to the back and says he is coming for him man-to-man and one-on-one. Andrade “Cien” Almas’ music hits and the NXT Champion comes to the ring with Zelina Vega. Vega grabs a mic and says Almas has beaten Gargano time and time again and Ciampa had nothing to do with it. Gargano says he second favorite part of TakeOver was when he wife, Candice LeRae, jumped the rail and beat the hell out of Vega. Vega gets in his face and then LeRae comes to the ring. LeRae shoves Vega to the mat and Gargano goes after Almas. Almas escapes and Vega says they are tired of Gargano. She asks Gargano what it is going to take to get rid of him. He says he wants another shot at the title and Vega says if they give him another shot, he has to put his career on the line. Gargano accepts and LeRae looks on worried as Gargano leaves the ring.

We see an interview with Shayne Baszler. She says she became the most feared woman in NXT in just a month’s time. She says women have three choices when they get into the ring with her: tap, nap, or snap. Baszler says there will not be a rematch with Ember Moon because Moon is scared. Baszler says Moon got lucky and is not a real champion.

We are reminded of tonight’s main event: SAnitY vs. The Undisputed ERA in a Six-Man Tornado Tag Team Match, and we see that Bianca Belair will be in action up next.

Back from the break, we see that Pete Dunne will defend the WWE United Kingdom Championship against Roderick Strong on next week’s show. We see an interview with Tyler Bate, Bate says it sucks that he lost, but congratulates Roderick Strong. He says don’t count him out and he will be watching that match very closely. He talks about his achievement of winning the Match of the Year Award for 2017. He says he wants to have more matches of the year with whoever NXT has to offer.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Bianca Belair vs. Jessix Hill

Hill extends her hand and Belair accepts, but doesn’t let Hill go. Belair picks Hill up and applies a Torture Rack and then slams Hill to the mat. Belair plants Hill with the Alley-oop fall-away power bomb and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Bianca Belair.

