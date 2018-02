2/5/18 Raw viewership

Monday Night Raw drew 3,055,000 viewers this week, down 339,000 viewers from the post-Rumble episode. Hour one started with 3,161,000 viewers, then went up to 3,212,000 in the second hour, and then crashed to 2,793,000 viewers in hour three. Raw lost nearly 420,000 viewers from hour two to hour three. The show was #1, #2, and #3 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)