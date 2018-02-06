WRESTLE-1 “W-Impact 2018 – Day 1” Results – February 4, 2018 – Sendai, Japan

1. Enfants Terribles (Yusuke Kodama and Drunk Andy) defeated Andy Wu and Alejandro

2. Manabu Soya and Ganseki Tanaka defeated Enfants Terribles (Shotaro Ashino and Seigo Tachibana) (via Disqualification)

3. Sendai Girls Pro Wrestling Offer Match

Cassandra Miyagi defeated Ami Sato

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Jiro Kuroshio, Aisawa No. 1, and Masayuki Mitomi defeated Seiki Yoshioka, Daiki Inaba, and Tugutaka Sato

5. Kaz HAyashi defeated NOSAWA Rongai

6. UWA World Trios Championship Match

NEW ERA (Koji Doi, Kumagoro, and Takanori Ito) (c) defeated TriggeR (Masayuki Kono and Shuji Kondo) and MAZADA

