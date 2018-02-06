William Regal shoots down rumor of Latin America-only tournament on the WWE Network

A particular website reported yesterday that WWE will be holding a tournament in Chile for the WWE Network involving only Latin American wrestlers from countries such as Chile, Peru, Argentina, Mexico, and Brazil.

The news however was met with an official denial by William Regal, who was part of the story as it detailed his scouting duties in Chile late last year with Canyon Ceman when WWE did a two-day tour in the country in October.

“I usually use this account for entertainment purposes only. This is official though,” Regal wrote. “The @WWE has no Latin American tournament booked at this time despite the news that is being reported today.”

WWE has taped three tournaments so far for the WWE Network – the Cruiserweight Classic, the United Kingdom Championship, and the Mae Young Classic – and all were very successful.

