Triple Threat Main Event Set For WWE Fastlane (Video)
The main event of the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view will see WWE Champion AJ Styles defend his title against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat.
SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan made the Triple Threat after tonight’s #1 contenders match between Sami and Owens ended with no winner and interference from the WWE Champion, who was on commentary.
Fastlane will be the final WWE pay-per-view before WrestleMania 34, where Styles is currently scheduled to defend against Shinsuke Nakamura. No other Fastlane matches have been announced as of this writing but we will keep you updated.
Fastlane takes place on March 11th from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Below are a few photos and videos from tonight’s SmackDown main event:
.@SamiZayn has his eyes on two men tonight: His opponent @FightOwensFight AND the #WWEChampion @AJStylesOrg! #SDLive #ZaynvsOwens pic.twitter.com/f7EpHhgDVc
— WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2018
"CALM DOWN!" Even @FightOwensFight is surprised by his best friend @SamiZayn's AGGRESSIVE arsenal! #SDLive #ZaynvsOwens pic.twitter.com/vrPRMowhmT
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 7, 2018
Perhaps no one is enjoying @SamiZayn and @FightOwensFight clash more than #WWEChampion @AJStylesOrg… #SDLive #ZaynvsOwens pic.twitter.com/DKuDo02K0n
— WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2018
Whatever it takes. #SDLive #ZaynvsOwens @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/JlrkP0rT7s
— WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2018
There's only so much @AJStylesOrg can take! #SDLive #ZaynvsOwens @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/Oh9zH6GSbr
— WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2018
#SDLive General Manager @WWEDanielBryan declares that BOTH @FightOwensFight & @SamiZayn are going to #WWEFastlane to challenge @AJStylesOrg for the @WWE Championship in a #TripleThreat match! pic.twitter.com/KFtu3e1ypm
— WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2018
Once again, the odds seem to be out of @AJStylesOrg's favor… #WWEFastlane #SDLive #ZaynvsOwens @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/VacfG6sSR4
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 7, 2018
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
