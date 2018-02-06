Taz comments on the Booker T/Corey Graves situation

Ex WWE announcer Taz chimed in on the situation between Graves/Booker during his radio show today. Following are thoughts from Taz, highlighted courtesy of sportskeeda.com.

“I don’t know what’s going on with Corey Graves and Booker. You know me, people know me, my first instinct is, “Oh, it’s a work” but this is not a work because neither of these guys are going to go wrestle each other. I don’t think it’s a work, one iota. I read some of the things Booker has said and he’s pretty hot. There are a lot of things said at the announce desk that you don’t take backstage, so who knows? Maybe these two guys had personal issues. It seems like they might have. I think both guys and pros and hopefully they work it out offline, maybe they had a phonecall together. If they are working everybody and they are going to do business together then that’s cool, I’m hooked, I’m in. I don’t think that’s the case.”

