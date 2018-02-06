ROH on SBG Episode #333 Results – February 3, 2018 – Nashville, Tennessee

1. ROH World Tag Team Championship Match

The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) (c) vs. Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T) (No Contest)

-The Briscoes interfered in the match and attacked both teams.

2. Marty Scurll defeated Shane Taylor

-After the match, Scurll grabs a microphone and asks for Punishment Martinez, who appears a little later in the ring. In the event that Martinez should pick up Dalton Castle’s World Title next week, Scurll wants to get a title match from Martinez. Martinez then nods briefly.

3. Cody defeated Matt Taven (w/Vinny Marseglia and TK O’Ryan)

-Afterwards, The Kingdom attack Cody.

