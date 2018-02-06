Promotion announces Rey Mysterio vs. Mark Haskins

PRESS RELEASE: REY MYSTERIO’S MATCH ANNOUNCED FOR NEWCASTLE

MYSTERIO TO CHALLENGE HASKINS FOR TAP OR SNAP CHAMPIONSHIP

CAN MASTER OF 619 HANG WITH SUBMISSION

SPECIALIST?

HUGE TITLE MATCH ADDED TO NEWCASTLE CARD

All-time great wrestling superstar Rey Mysterio will fight for a title at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle this Thursday night.

The masked high-flyer, famous the world over and fresh off an appearance in WWE’s Royal Rumble, will challenge Britain’s Mark Haskins for the 5 Star Wrestling: Tap or Snap Championship.

The bout where victory can only come by submission or ‘tap out’ will be part of a live television wrestling spectacular at the venue going out on the FreeSports TV channel in the UK.

Other matches on the show include the 5 Star Champion John Morrison defending against fellow American Jake Hager (formerly known as Jack Swagger in WWE) and the first ever 5 Star Tag Team Champions will be crowned when UK high-flyers ‘The Phoenix’ Jody Fleisch and El Ligero battle Durham-based ITV Love Island contestant and pro wrestler Adam ‘Flex’ Maxted and his partner Charlie Sterling.

Rampage Brown, who is also based in Durham, will also fight on the card, as will legendary former WWE superstar Rob Van Dam, major names including Carlito and ‘The Masterpiece’ Chris Masters, and the controversial ‘Liverpool’s Number 1’ Zack Gibson who caused a huge stir with his words and actions when 5 Star Wrestling debuted live on FreeSports last week.

The Newcastle event is part of a weekly tour all around the country in which 5 Star Wrestling will come from a different city every Thursday night with a three-hour television show live on FreeSports from 7pm to 10pm.

MYSTERIO vs HASKINS

When Mark Haskins won the Tap or Snap Championship last Thursday night he established himself as the submission specialist in 5 Star Wrestling.

But does this mean he can make ANYONE in 5 Star Wrestling tap out?

And can one of the biggest names in the wrestling world adapt his style to prove himself in our Submission Division?

We will find out the answers this Thursday night at Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle, when Rey Mysterio challenges Haskins for the 5 Star Wrestling: Tap or Snap Championship.

Mysterio is known all over the world as a high-flyer. He is not a submission style wrestler.

But when 5 Star Wrestling created the Tap or Snap Championship, this is exactly the kind of scenario we envisaged.

Rey is one of the world’s best, capable of beating anybody in a one-on-one match, and has scored pinfall after pinfall over the globe’s top names.

But just how good is he when pushed out of his comfort zone?

A match with a submission specialist like Haskins, where you can only win by making your opponent give up, will test the all-time great’s capabilities like never before.

And Mysterio says he’s more than ready for the challenge.

‘The Oxfordshire Outlaw’ Haskins won the 5 Star Wrestling: Tap or Snap Championship this past Thursday night at Liverpool Echo Arena when he defeated Joey Axl, BT Gunn, ‘The Professional’ Nathan Cruz and Flash Morgan Webster in a 5 Star Submission Elimination Match, lastly eliminating Axl with the Sharpshooter.

Meanwhile Mysterio scored a disqualification victory in a straight one-on-one encounter with ‘Liverpool’s Number 1’ Zack Gibson.

Now this Thursday, two worlds will collide! It’s the submission specialist versus the risk-taking luchador. It’s the mat versus the mask.

More bouts to be announced!

Get your tickets from https://5starwrestling.co.uk/events/newcastle

Or watch LIVE on FreeSports (Freeview channel 95, Freesat channel 252, Sky channel 424, Talk Talk TV channel 95, BT TV channel 95) this Thursday night from 7pm to 10pm.

