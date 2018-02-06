LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 2/6

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens live from Kansas City with Tom Phillips welcoming us. He’s joined by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves. Tom hypes tonight’s show.

– We go right to the ring and Greg Hamilton introduces SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.

Shane says normally he would be ecstatic about tonight’s main event but he’s not because of the epic implications. He talks about how Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens will go on to compete for the WWE Title against AJ Styles at Fastlane. Shane says Sami or Owens don’t deserve another opportunity. Shane introduces SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan and out he comes to a pop.

Shane talks about how SmackDown is the land of opportunity and how they listen to the fans each week. Shane says he called Bryan to the ring because he just doesn’t think Bryan is listening. Fans start a Rusev Day chant. Shane says he doesn’t think Bryan is listening because he keeps giving the same 2 Superstars opportunities. Shane believes the fans want to see someone else go for the WWE Title and they agree. Bryan says the referee made a mistake at the Royal Rumble and he’s just trying to turn a negative into a positive, which is why he made tonight’s huge main event. Bryan thought Shane would give him a well-deserved pay raise. Shane tells him not to get carried away as fans do the “yes!” chant. Shane says he is looking forward to seeing Sami and Owens rip each other apart but what bothers him is Bryan rewarding them once again.

Shane says it’s very difficult for him to understand why Bryan keeps giving Owens and Sami title shots. Shane says this is emotional for him but Bryan has changed WWE forever with The Yes! Movement and while he’s had a similar career path as Owens and Sami, they aren’t Bryan. Shane says The Yep! Movement is a cheap imitation of the greatest thing Bryan ever created. Shane doesn’t want Bryan to allow Sami and Owens to manipulate him any longer. Shane knows Bryan feels for Sami and Owens and Shane knows more than anything that Bryan wants to compete in the ring but what he’s doing… Bryan interrupts Shane and tells him to hold on. Bryan asks what exactly is it that he’s doing. Shane says it’s plain to see to everyone – Bryan is living vicariously through Owens and Sami. Fans boo Shane’s comments. Shane says it breaks his heart. The music interrupts and out comes WWE Champion AJ Styles.

Fans chant for AJ as he takes the mic. AJ talks about the grind that comes with WWE and says he can deal with that because he was built for it but what he can’t take is SmackDown officials obsessing over Sami and Owens. And he’s not just talking about Bryan, he’s talking about Shane too. AJ says every time they make a decision based on Sami or Owens, it affects him. AJ says this is the house that he built and he needs them to do him a favor – stay out of the way tonight. AJ says he can create his own destiny and control his own luck, and he will walk out of WrestleMania still the WWE Champion. AJ’s music hits and he leaves as the blue brand bosses look on.

– We see The New Day backstage with a bunch of pancakes. They’re interacting with fans on Twitter all night during the show.

– Still to come, Rusev vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode with the title on the line plus SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Liv Morgan in a non-title match.

– We go to a commercial, including Mixed Match Challenge promos from tonight’s two teams – Goldust & Mandy Rose, Naomi & SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso.

