Identity of Nia Jax’s Opponent on Raw

Vanessa Floyd was independent wrestler Savanna Stone. She was our Female of the day on December 15, 2017.

Yesss!!! @SavannaStone01 is as sweet as she is talented!!! Excited to watch her career take off!!! https://t.co/TDXnVzS5yh — Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) February 6, 2018

(Visited 1 times, 67 visits today)