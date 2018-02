2/6/18 WWE Mixed Match Challenge Coverage: Goldust and Mandy Rose vs. Jimmy Uso and Naomi

Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Beth Phoenix welcome us to the show. we then see prerecorded promos from each team.

Mixed Match Challenge Tournament First Round Match (w/Daniel Bryan as the Special Guest Referee): Goldust and Mandy Rose vs. Jimmy Uso and Naomi

(Visited 1 times, 14 visits today)