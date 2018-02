205 Live opens with a recap of last weeks show, which saw the appointment of Drake Maverick as the General Manager of the show and also the first two First Round matches in the tournament for the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Championship. In those two matches, Cedric Alexander defeated Gran Metalik and TJP defeated Tyler Bate. We then go into the arena where Nigel McGuinness and Vic Joseph welcome us to the show.

