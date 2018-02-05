WWE Raw Live Event Results – February 4, 2018 – Omaha, Nebraska

Feb 5, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Finn Balor defeated Bo Ballas

2. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows defeated Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil (w/Dana Brooke)

3. Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins

4. The Revival defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno

5. Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

6. Cedric Alexander defeated Gentleman Jack Gallagher

7. Asuka and Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax

8. 3-on-2 Handicap Match
Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated Elias and The Bar

