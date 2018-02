Taya Valkyrie talks about the current wrestling scene

“Right now, the wrestling business has changed so much, especially even in the last three years, to be able to do what I’m doing right now. To have Johnny Mundo, Johnny Impact do what he’s doing right now. To have what Brian Cage is doing right now. To have this freedom to be creative and work for both companies and have fun doing this amazing job we have, which is creating art and entertaining everyone is awesome.”

source: (Visited 1 times, 12 visits today)