Rockstar Pro “SIX – The 6th Anniversary of Rockstar Pro Arena” Results – February 2, 2018 – Dayton, Ohio

1. Aaron Williams defeated Jeremiah

2. Fatal Four-Way Match

Pompano Joe defeated Samantha Heights, Alverado, and Ace Austin

3. Jon Murray and Tommy Dreamer defeated The Foundation (Benjamin Boone and Patrick the Bruiser)

4. Triple Threat Match

Larry D defeated Cole Radrick and Nate Wings

5. Rockstar Pro Trios Captain’s Championship Match

Clayton Jackson defeated Jessicka Havok (c)

6. Rockstar Pro Trios Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

Team Tigerblood (MJF and Ace Romero) defeated Sami Callihan and Matt Riddle (c) and The Night Ryderz (Dustin Rayz and Alex Colon)

7. 2 Cold Scorpio defeated Myron Reed

8. Chillicothe Death Match

Ron Mathis defeated Bruce Grey

9. Rockstar Pro World Championship Match

Trey Miguel defeated Jake Crist (c)

10. Rockstar Pro World Championship Match

Jon Murray defeated Trey Miguel (c)

