Rockstar Pro “SIX – The 6th Anniversary of Rockstar Pro Arena” Results – February 2, 2018 – Dayton, Ohio
1. Aaron Williams defeated Jeremiah
2. Fatal Four-Way Match
Pompano Joe defeated Samantha Heights, Alverado, and Ace Austin
3. Jon Murray and Tommy Dreamer defeated The Foundation (Benjamin Boone and Patrick the Bruiser)
4. Triple Threat Match
Larry D defeated Cole Radrick and Nate Wings
5. Rockstar Pro Trios Captain’s Championship Match
Clayton Jackson defeated Jessicka Havok (c)
6. Rockstar Pro Trios Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
Team Tigerblood (MJF and Ace Romero) defeated Sami Callihan and Matt Riddle (c) and The Night Ryderz (Dustin Rayz and Alex Colon)
7. 2 Cold Scorpio defeated Myron Reed
8. Chillicothe Death Match
Ron Mathis defeated Bruce Grey
9. Rockstar Pro World Championship Match
Trey Miguel defeated Jake Crist (c)
10. Rockstar Pro World Championship Match
Jon Murray defeated Trey Miguel (c)