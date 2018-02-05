Ricochet

Real name: Trevor Mann

Height: 5’10

Weight: 197 lbs.

Date of birth: October 11, 1988

From: Paducah, KY

Pro debut: October 11, 2003

Trained by: Brandon Walker & Chuck Taylor

Finishing move: 630 Senton

Biography

– Though he competed mainly as Ricochet, Mann sometimes worked as the masked ‘Helios’ character in his early career

– On October 27, 2007, Helios defeated Chuck Taylor to win the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup

– On November 16, Helios defeated Hydra to retain the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup

– The next day, Helios defeated Fire Ant to retain the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup

– On April 19, 2008, Helios defeated Lince Dorado to retain the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup

– On July 10, 2009, Ricochet defeated Jon Moxley to win the IWA:MS Battle of the Future Stars Tournament

– Ricochet wrestled a dark match at ROH Survival of the Fittest ’09, teaming with Bobby Dempsey & Kyle O’Reilly to defeat Aaron Scott, Tommy Mercer & Shawn Schultz

– On June 5, 2010, Ricochet defeated Chuck Taylor & Dustin Rayz to win the IPW Junior Heavyweight Title

– On August 21, Ricochet defeated Cameron skyy & Dustin Rayz to retain the IPW Junior Heavyweight Title

– On October 2, Ricochet defeated Dustin Rayz in a Ladder Match to retain the IPW Heavyweight Title

– On November 6, Ricochet defeated Scotty Vortekz, Tarek The Legend, Aaron Xtreme & Kyle O’Reilly to win the IPW Super Junior Heavyweight Tournament

– In December 2010, Ricochet embarked upon a tour of Japan with the Dragon Gate promotion. He would eventually move to Japan and compete full-time with the company

– On December 26, WARRIORS (Ricochet, Dragon Kid & CIMA) defeated Naoki Tanizaka, Yasushi Kanda & Takuya Sugawara to win the Dragon Gate Open the Triangle Gate Titles

– On January 1, 2011, Ricochet defeated AR Fox to retain the IPW Junior Heavyweight Title

– On February 27, Blood WARRIORS (Ricochet, Dragon Kid & CIMA) defeated KAMIKAZE (KAGETORA, YAMATO & Cyber Kong) to retain the Dragon Gate Open the Triangle Gate Titles

– On April 14, Blood WARRIORS defeated WORLD-1 (BxB Hulk, Susumu Yokosuka & PAC) to retain the Dragon Gate Open the Triangle Gate Titles

– On April 24, Blood WARRIORS defeated KAMIKAZE (KAGETORA, Cyber Kong & Shingo Takagi) to retain the Dragon Gate Open the Triangle Gate Titles

– On May 4, Blood WARRIORS defeated KAMIKAZE (KAGETORA, Cyber Kong & Shingo Takagi) to retain the Dragon Gate Open the Triangle Gate Titles

– On May 15, Blood WARRIORS defeated PAC, Masato Yoshino & BxB Hulk to retain the Dragon Gate Open the Triangle Gate Titles

– On July 17, Spiked Mohicans (Ricochet & CIMA) defeated JUNCTION THREE (Dragon Kid & PAC) to win the Dragon Gate Open the Twin Gate Titles

– On September 11, Spiked Mohicans defeated JUNCTION THREE (PAC & Masato Yoshino) to retain the Dragon Gate Open the Twin Gate Titles and win the DGUSA Open the United Gate Titles

– On October 16, Spiked Mohicans defeated JUNCTION THREE (Dragon Kid & Masato Yoshino) to retain the Dragon Gate Open the Twin Gate Titles

– On November 19, Ricochet defeated PAC to win the Dragoin Gate Open the Brave Gate Title

– On November 30, Spiked Mohicans (Ricochet & CIMA) defeated Blood WARRIORS (BxB Hulk & Akira Tozawa) to retain the Dragon Gate Open the Twin Gate Titles

– On December 25, Ricochet defeated Masato Yoshino to retain the Dragon Gate Open the Brave Gate Title

– On January 27, 2012, Spiked Mohicans defeated JUNCTION THREE (Jimmy Susumu & Masaaki Mochizuki) to retain the DGUSA Open the United Gate Titles

– On March 3, Ricochet defeated Naruki Doi to retain the Dragon Gate Open the Brave Gate Title

– On March 25, Ricochet defeated Kzy to retain the Dragon Gate Open the Brave Gate Title

– In May 2013, Ricochet made his first appearances for New Japan, competing in the Best of the Super Juniors Tournament

– On July 21, WORLD-1 International (Ricochet & Naruki Doi) defeated MAD BLANKEY (BxB Hulk & Akira Tozawa) to win the Dragon Gate Open the Twin Gate Titles

– In late-2013, Ricochet returned to the USA, though would continue to tour with Dragon Gate on occasion

– On March 2, 2014, Ricochet defeated Masato Yoshino to win the Dragon Gate Open the Dream Gate Title

– Later that week, Ricochet defended the Dragon Gate Open the Dream Gate Title against Uhaa Nation

– On March 15, The Inner City Machine Guns (Ricochet & Rich Swann) defeated The Swords of Essex (Will Ospreay & Paul Robinson) to win the RevPro Tag Team Titles, but would lose them to The Kartel (Sha Samuels & Terry Frazier) the next day

– On April 4, Ricochet defeated Johnny Gargano to win the DGUSA Open the Freedom Gate Title

– Ricochet won the 2014 NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Tournament, defeating KUSHIDA in the final

– On August 9, Ricochet defeated Matt Sydal to retain the DGUSA Open the Freedom Gate Title

– On August 16, Ricochet defeated Anthony Gangone, Marq Quen & Drew Gulak to win the vacant HOG Title

– Ricochet won the 2014 PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament, defeating Johnny Gargano & Roderick Strong in the 3-Way Final

– On September 14, Ricochet defeated Uhaa Nation to retain the DGUSA Open the Freedom Gate Title

– On September 19, Ricochet defeated Smiley to retain the HOG Title

– Later that month, Ricochet (as the masked ‘Prince Puma’) began competing for the new Lucha Underground promotion

– On October 5, Prince Puma won a 20-Man Aztec Warfare Match to become the first Lucha Underground Champion

– Later that month, Prince Puma defended the Lucha Underground Title against Fenix and Cage

– On November 1, Ricochet defeated Low Ki to retain the HOG Title

– The next day, Ricochet defeated Josh Alexander to retain the DGUSA Open the Freedom Gate Title

– In November, Ricochet was part of the WWN Live Tour of China. During the tour, he defended the DGUSA Open the Freedom Gate Title against Chuck Taylor & AR Fox before losing it to Johnny Gargano

– On December 19, Ricochet fought AJ Styles to a time-limit draw to retain the HOG Title, before losing it to Brian XL

– On January 25, 2015, Prince Puma defeated Cage in a Street Fight to retain the Lucha Underground Title

– On February 7, Prince Puma defeated King Cuerno to retain the Lucha Underground Title

– On February 21, Prince Puma defeated Drago in a Title vs. Career Match to retain the Lucha Underground Title

– On March 21, Prince Puma defeated Hernandez to retain the Lucha Underground Title

– On April 11, Prince Puma defeated Johnny Mundo in a No-DQ Iron Man Match to retain the Lucha Underground Title

– The next day, Prince Puma defeated Chavo Guerrero Jr in a No-DQ Match to retain the Lucha Underground Title

– On November 7, Ricochet & Matt Sydal defeated Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Beretta) to win the NJPW Super Junior Tag Tournament

– On January 10, 2016, Prince Puma, Dragon Azteca Jr & Rey Mysterio Jr defeated Ivelisse & Son of Havoc (whose partner Angelico was injured), The Worldwide Underground (PJ Black, Jack Evans & Fenix) and Cortez Castro, Joey Ryan & Mr Cisco to win the Lucha Underground Trios Titles

– Later that day, Prince Puma, Dragon Azteca Jr & Rey Mysterio Jr defeated Ivelisse, Son of Havoc & Johnny Mundo to retain the Lucha Underground Trios Titles

– On February 11, Ricochet & Matt Sydal defeated reDRagon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) and The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles

– At Wrestling Dontaku ’16, Ricochet & Sydal defeated Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Beretta) to regain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles, having lost them only 3 weeks before

– On June 11, Prince Puma defeated Pentagon Dark to win the Lucha Underground Cueto Cup

– On June 26, Prince Puma defeated Johnny Mundo in a Title vs. Career Match to win the Lucha Underground Title, but then lost to Pentagon Dark in a Career vs. Career Match, forcing Puma to leave Lucha Underground. Due to the unusual taping schedule, this match didn’t air until well into 2017

– On July 3, Ricochet, Matt Sydal & Satoshi Kojima defeated The Bullet Club (Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson) to win the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– At TripleMania XXIV, Prince Puma, Dragon Azteca Jr & Rey Mysterio Jr defeated Marty Martinez, Matanza Cueto & Mil Muertes

– At House of Hardcore XVII, Ricochet defeated Tony Nese

– At House of Hardcore XVIII, Ricochet defeated Sami Callihan

– On September 25, Ricochet, David Finlay & Satoshi Kojima defeated The Bullet Club (Adam Cole, Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson) to win the vacant NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– On October 8, Ricochet, Finlay & Kojima defeated CHAOS (Rocky Romero, Beretta & Will Ospreay) to retain the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– On April 4, 2017, Ricochet, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Ryusuke Taguchi defeated LIJ (BUSHI, EVIL & SANADA) to win the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– On July 21, Ricochet defeated Matt Sydal & Keith Lee to qualify for the WCPW Pro Wrestling World Cup

– On August 13, Ricochet & Ryusuke Taguchi defeated The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles

– Ricochet won the 2017 PWG Battle of Los Angeles, defeating Travis Banks, Dezmond Xavier, Flamita, Jeff Cobb & Keith Lee

– On September 16, Ricochet & Taguchi defeated Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Taichi) to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles

– On October 21, Ricochet defeated Chuck Taylor to win the PWG World Title

– In November 2017, Ricochet embarked on a farewell tour with his old Dragon Gate promotion

– On November 25, Ricochet defeated Brian Cage & Austin Aries to win the vacant WSW Heavyweight Title. He defended it against Zack Sabre Jr the next day, before losing it to Aries on November 27

– On January 18, it was announced that Mann had signed with WWE. He appeared on camera at NXT Takeover: Philadelphia, credited as Trevor ‘Ricochet’ Mann

– On February 2, Ricochet made his NXT in-ring debut, defeating Fabian Aichner

