Rey Mysterio hoping to sit down and negotiate WWE return

Speaking to British-based tabloid newspaper The Mirror, Rey Mysterio said that there’s a big possibility that he will be returning to WWE in the coming months. Following a very successful surprise Royal Rumble appearance, Mysterio talked about coming back. “We’re figuring out what the situation is, you know from both ends. But there is definitely a positive feedback on behalf of the fans, on behalf of the WWE staff and behalf of myself,” Mysterio said. His video clip on YouTube showing entry #27 at the Rumble has received over 8 million views so far, making it the most popular clip from the Rumble, eclipsing everything else including Ronda Rousey’s surprise at the end. “I think we’re possibly going to sit down and negotiate something where we can both work together and have a good time and enjoy,” Mysterio added. Mysterio recalled what happened in 2014 when he came in at #30 while fans expected red-hot favorite Daniel Bryan to be the last one in. Mysterio was booed out of the building as he was not the one everyone else wanted to see on that night. “When they are expecting to see a face that they want to see and you give them the wrong one, then they are going to boo. Not at you, but at the way that show was written. So this time I was very fortunate to be number 27, to come out after three years and to have that emotional feeling of being loved and being wanted to be seen again. To be able to be seen again in front of the WWE Universe, was just incredible,” the former champion said.

