New Elimination Chamber Participants Revealed, Second Chance Match Announced, Elias’ Spot, Updated Card

Tonight’s WWE RAW saw two Superstars qualify for the men’s Elimination Chamber spot to pick up the 4th and 5th spots – Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz defeated Apollo Crews.

Next week’s RAW in San Jose will see one Superstar pick up the 6th and final men’s Chamber spot as Wyatt, Crews, Matt Hardy and Finn Balor compete in a Second Chance Fatal 4 Way.

In other men’s Chamber news from tonight’s RAW, Elias defeated Braun Strowman and John Cena in the main event to earn the final entrance during the Chamber match. Elias now has the advantage of entering the Chamber last at #6.

RAW also saw General Manager Kurt Angle announce 5 female Superstars to challenge RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss in the first-ever women’s Chamber match – Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James. Angle then announced Nia Jax vs. Asuka in singles action for the Chamber pay-per-view. Per the stipulations, Jax will earn a spot in the WrestleMania 34 RAW Women’s Title match to make it a Triple Threat with Asuka and the champion, if she wins the singles match at the Chamber pay-per-view.

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view takes place on February 25th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This will be the final RAW pay-per-view before WrestleMania 34. Below is the updated card coming out of tonight’s RAW:

Elimination Chamber to Crown a New WWE Universal Title #1 Contender

John Cena vs. Elias vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. TBA

Elias enters at #6. Winner faces WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34.

First-Ever Women’s Elimination Chamber for the RAW Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Mickie James vs. Sonya Deville vs. Sasha Banks vs. Champion Alexa Bliss

Winner defends against Asuka or Asuka & Nia Jax at WrestleMania 34.

Asuka vs. Nia Jax

If Jax wins, she’s added to the title match at WrestleMania 34 to make it a Triple Threat with Asuka and the champion.

