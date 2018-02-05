UPDATED: Jason Jordan’s neck reportedly in bad shape





Dave Meltzer is reporting Jason Jordan’s neck is in bad shape and he may need surgery. If he does go ahead and has surgery he’ll be out a year.

Jordan is doing everything he can to avoid surgery but its not looking good. He’s been having trouble of late gripping. Jordan was rumored to be one of the 6 men in the Elimination Chamber.

Wrestlingobserver.com reports that The surgery Jordan needs to deal with his numbness and loss of grip could put him out of action for an entire year or even 14 months. He’s currently looking for other options trying to avoid this possibility.

