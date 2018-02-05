UPDATED: Jason Jordan’s neck reportedly in bad shape

Dave Meltzer is reporting Jason Jordan’s neck is in bad shape and he may need surgery. If he does go ahead and has surgery he’ll be out a year.

Jordan is doing everything he can to avoid surgery but its not looking good. He’s been having trouble of late gripping. Jordan was rumored to be one of the 6 men in the Elimination Chamber.

Wrestlingobserver.com reports that The surgery Jordan needs to deal with his numbness and loss of grip could put him out of action for an entire year or even 14 months. He’s currently looking for other options trying to avoid this possibility.

8 Responses

  1. Daniel says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    Just like his “dad”.

  2. JD Storm says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:15 am

    this is lousy timing for Jordan. though, it would be an easy way out of his storylines with the Shield.

  3. John says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:32 am

    That sucks for him

  4. Tollefaan says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:21 am

    Your partner with Rollins, you get hurt.

  5. WV Boy says:
    February 5, 2018 at 6:20 am

    Bad news for Jordan, but in the end if the surgery will help him physically it may also give him the chance to come back reinvented from the mess that’s been his recent storylines.

  6. Disgruntled Jobber says:
    February 5, 2018 at 9:13 am

    Wow, they really are carrying this angle, pardon the pun, pretty far.

  7. Kerry Standifur says:
    February 5, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Jason Jordan, you suck…you suck..you suck…you suck.

  8. Doug says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    Like father, like son

