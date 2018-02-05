UPDATED: Jason Jordan’s neck reportedly in bad shape
Dave Meltzer is reporting Jason Jordan’s neck is in bad shape and he may need surgery. If he does go ahead and has surgery he’ll be out a year.
Jordan is doing everything he can to avoid surgery but its not looking good. He’s been having trouble of late gripping. Jordan was rumored to be one of the 6 men in the Elimination Chamber.
—
Wrestlingobserver.com reports that The surgery Jordan needs to deal with his numbness and loss of grip could put him out of action for an entire year or even 14 months. He’s currently looking for other options trying to avoid this possibility.
Just like his “dad”.
this is lousy timing for Jordan. though, it would be an easy way out of his storylines with the Shield.
That sucks for him
Your partner with Rollins, you get hurt.
Bad news for Jordan, but in the end if the surgery will help him physically it may also give him the chance to come back reinvented from the mess that’s been his recent storylines.
Wow, they really are carrying this angle, pardon the pun, pretty far.
Jason Jordan, you suck…you suck..you suck…you suck.
Like father, like son