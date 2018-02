Ellsworth revealed McMahon’s reaction backstage when AJ Styles tore his ring gear at the TLC PPV

In a Q&A James Ellsworth revealed Vince McMahon’s reaction backstage when AJ Styles tore his ring gear at the TLC PPV.

“I was backstage in the guerilla position getting ready to do a run in during the match. I remember hearing Vince screaming get the camera off his ass please. It was hilarious.”

