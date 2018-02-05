Dwayne Johnson teams up with NBC for the Titan Games

Everyone wants a piece of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and NBC is the latest broadcaster to have jumped on The Rock bandwagon. Last night, Johnson revealed that he and NBC are teaming up to launch a new television show titled The Titan Games. It will be produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, A. Smith & Co. Productions and Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions. The show will offer everyday people the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in epic head-to-head challenges designed to test mind, body, and heart. “If you’re motivated, athletic, and willing to push yourself beyond your limits, you could have the opportunity of a lifetime! Inspired by Johnson’s desire to motivate everyone to reach their potential for greatness, The Titan Games welcomes men and women who are strong enough to believe in themselves and confident enough to test their own abilities by taking on physical challenges of epic proportions. The Titan Games will not only test competitor’s physical strength, but also their mental and emotional endurance. In the Titan games, determination will be rewarded, and a new breed of heroes will emerge,” the show’s synopsis reads. Applications to appear on the show are now open with a deadline of April 14, 2018.

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)