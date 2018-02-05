Austin explains why he doesn’t swear on his podcast any more

Feb 5, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“It just seems to be that it’s easier to sell ads and stuff like that when you’re dealing with a family friendly format. There will still be a few odd cuss words here and there and stuff like that, but the F bombs are kinda gone. That’s just kinda what happened and that’s about as far as I can explain it. I’m really actually quite fine with that… I don’t really have to cuss that much to have a good time.”

