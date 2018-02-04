WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – February 4, 2018 – Little Rock, Arkansas

Feb 4, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
The Usos defeated Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin and The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston)
-Dasha Fuentes accidentally introduced Shelton Benjamin as “Blake Shelton” and Big E had some fun with the fans with that mix-up.

2. Zack Ryder defeated Mike Kanellis

3. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Breezango

4. Naomi and Becky Lynch defeated Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott (w/Sarah Logan)

5. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match
Bobby Roode defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh) and Baron Corbin

6. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya, Carmella, and Lana

7. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Aiden English and Rusev

8. WWE Championship – Handicap Match
AJ Styles defeated Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens
-More dissension between Zayn and Owens was seen during the match.

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

2/1/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Allie & Braxton Sutter

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal