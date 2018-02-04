WWE NXT Live Event Results – February 3, 2018 – Largo, Florida

1. Tucker Knight defeated Dan Matha

2. Otis Dozovic defeated Dan Matha

3. Kona Reeves defeated Cheng

4. Rhea Ripley defeated Aliyah

5. #1 Contender’s (NXT Championship) Fatal Four-Way Match

Buddy Murphy defeated Brennan Williams, Raul Mendoza, and Jeet Rama

-Murphy will receive his title match at the next house show in Largo on March 17, 2018.

6. TM-61 defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

7. Kairi Sane and Jessie Elaban defeated Sage Beckett and Reina Gonzalez

8. Chad Lail defeated Tian Bing

9. The Street Profits defeated The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake)

(Visited 1 times, 10 visits today)