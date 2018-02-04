Titus O’Neil talks about the future of Apollo Crews in WWE

Feb 4, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“I think Apollo has everything. Athletically, I think he’s one of the most athletic guys on the roster, but as he knows, athleticism alone is not going to take you to the top. It definitely takes charisma and character development, and I feel like that’s what he’s being given with this opportunity in Titus Worldwide. It’s giving him a chance to open up more, not just come out, smile, look good and do cool moves.”

source: Busted Open Radio

