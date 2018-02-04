Stardom “Kyoto Max 2018” Results – February 4, 2018 – Kyoto, Japan
1. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Queen’s Quest (Momo Watanabe, HZK and AZM) defeated Xia Brookside, Miranda, and Starlight Kid
2. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Oedo Tai (Kagetsu, Hana Kimura, and Sumire Natsu) defeated Team Jungle (Kaori Yoneyama , Jungle Kyona, and Natsuko Tora)
3. Six-Way Match
Mayu Iwatani defeated Tam Nakano, Mary Apache, Hiromi Mimura, Konami, and Shiki Shibusawa
4. Viper defeated Kay Lee Ray
5. Wonder of Stardom Championship Match
Io Shirai (c.) defeated Nicole Savoy
-After the main event, Momo Watanabe called for a match against Io Shirai for the Wonder of Stardom Title.
