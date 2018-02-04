Stardom “Kyoto Max 2018” Results – February 4, 2018 – Kyoto, Japan

1. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Queen’s Quest (Momo Watanabe, HZK and AZM) defeated Xia Brookside, Miranda, and Starlight Kid

2. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Oedo Tai (Kagetsu, Hana Kimura, and Sumire Natsu) defeated Team Jungle (Kaori Yoneyama , Jungle Kyona, and Natsuko Tora)

3. Six-Way Match

Mayu Iwatani defeated Tam Nakano, Mary Apache, Hiromi Mimura, Konami, and Shiki Shibusawa

4. Viper defeated Kay Lee Ray

5. Wonder of Stardom Championship Match

Io Shirai (c.) defeated Nicole Savoy

-After the main event, Momo Watanabe called for a match against Io Shirai for the Wonder of Stardom Title.

