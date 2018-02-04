KO talks again about his heatbutt spot with Vince McMahon

“I really can’t remember being worried about it. It was pretty crazy because we talked earlier in the day and then I am in the ring cutting a promo, and then his music hits, it was Vince McMahon walking down the ramp. I’m thinking to myself, ‘Holy crap.’ It’s a different animal then when you are in his office or seeing him in the back. We shake hands, then we put the mics down; off mic he started talking so much s–t. If you could read his lips, I’m legitimately taken aback by it. He was using so many swear words just cussing me out. The only person I had ever head-butted as hard was William Regal in NXT. I’ll tell you this much, nobody can accuse me of taking it easy on the boss. Then the blood came, and the Superkick. Even the thing where he stands back up and looks at me and has blood after the headbutt and just the blood; he’s seething and tries coming at me, the whole thing was just so surreal.”

source: Talk is Jericho podcast

