Jason Jordan’s neck reportedly in bad shape

Dave Meltzer is reporting Jason Jordan’s neck is in bad shape and he may need surgery. If he does go ahead and has surgery he’ll be out a year.

Jordan is doing everything he can to avoid surgery but its not looking good. He’s been having trouble of late gripping. Jordan was rumored to be one of the 6 men in the Elimination Chamber.

