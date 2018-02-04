Dwayne Johnson rules the box office chart again with Jumanji

Dwayne Johnson is ruling the box office again as his Jumanji movie returned to the #1 spot after dropping to #2 last week.

Jumanji did an $11 million weekend, edging out Maze Runner 3 with just $800,000 to get the top spot. Since its release in late December, Jumanji has done $352,642,752 in domestic box office revenue and $503,100,000 in overseas sales, sending its worldwide tally to $855,742,752.

With the over $350 million in domestic receipts, Jumanji is now just under $400,000 away from being Johnson’s most popular movie ever and will surpass Furious 7 next week. Jumanji also moved to #42 in the all-time box office domestic grosses chart, surpassing Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon and American Sniper this week.

Johnson noted that the last movie that opened in December and was still showing up in the #1 spot in the box office chart was Titanic 20 years ago.

The former WWE champion will be on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon tonight immediately after the Super Bowl where he will make a surprise announcement.

