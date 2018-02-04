Chael Sonnen claims WWE offered him $5 million to be at WrestleMania 32

“I kind of pissed those guys off. I was asked to be a contestant in a battle royal and I wasn’t against it, but I just couldn’t get the date. I actually worked hard and I tried to clear it. I tried to do it but WWE thought I blew them off. I haven’t really heard back and whenever they come to down, they invite me and give me and some friends some really good tickets and we have a real blast. I was still under contract with the UFC and I never took this to Dana. I handled it on my own. I told WWE, ‘No’ and that was the end of that. I never told Dana White this story, but here’s why I didn’t tell him. I knew if I called Dana and said, ‘I’ve got a $5 million offer from Vince McMahon,’ Dana would have matched it.”

source: cbssports.com





