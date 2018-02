Booker T blames Corey Graves for getting him replaced on commentary

On his Podcast Heated Conversations Booker T is blaming Corey Graves for him being replaced on commentary by Coach.

“The office saw I was getting hot by the jabs Corey was making at me so they told me “Book take a step back. Cool off and will move you to the kick off shows”.

“Now that is messing with my green. If I see Corey Graves on a street I’m a beat his ass.”





