AAW “The Chaos Theory 2018” Results – February 3, 2018 – LaSalle, Illinois

1. Myron Reed defeated Trey Miguel

2. OI4K (Dave Crist and Jake Crist) defeated Zero Gravity (Brett Gakiya and CJ Esparza)

3. Trevor Lee defeated Shane Strickland

4. Six-Man Mayhem Match

Ace Romero defeated Dante Leon, Donovan Danhausen, Gringo Loco, Saige Cainan, and Space Monkey

5. Jeff Cobb defeated AR Fox

6. Sami Callihan defeated Matt Riddle

7. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Brubaker, Connor Braxton, Curt Stallion, and Jake Something defeated Kody Rice, Mat Fitchett, Mike Hartenbower, and PACO

8. Penta El 0M defeated Eddie Kingston

9. AAW Women’s Championship Match

Jessicka Havok (c) defeated Rosemary

10. AAW Heavyweight Championship Match

ACH defeated Rey Fenix (c)

