WWE Raw Live Event Results – February 2, 2018 – Salina, Kansas

1. Finn Balor defeated Bo Dallas

2. The Revival defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno

After the match, Braun Strowman came out and power slammed Slater.

3. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews

4. Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

5. Asuka and Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax

6. Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins

7. 3-on-2 Handicap Match

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated Elias and The Bar

(Visited 1 times, 6 visits today)