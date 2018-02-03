WWE Raw Live Event Results – February 2, 2018 – Salina, Kansas

Feb 3, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Finn Balor defeated Bo Dallas

2. The Revival defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno
After the match, Braun Strowman came out and power slammed Slater.

3. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews

4. Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

5. Asuka and Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax

6. Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins

7. 3-on-2 Handicap Match
Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated Elias and The Bar

