Ryback on The Miz: “The best word to describe Miz is consistent”

“The best word to describe Miz is consistent. You know what you are going to get from The Miz. He has been doing it for a long time and I see that fans are finally appreciating him. He has always been great at people hating him, but now they are starting to like him. He has done really good for a long time. He has had some rough patches, but this is one of the things that I got into it with Triple H about; you can’t book me too bad, for too long because of the way that I look because it hurts. Miz isn’t a big guy, or a small guy, he is an in-between guy. He can get away with being booked bad for a while, but he has always been consistent. I admire that he is getting a reality TV show with him and his wife.”

source: Conversation With The Big Guy podcast

