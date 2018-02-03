Dalton Castle wants to be taken more seriously

“I found myself doing more silly things, and to get a reaction doing the pose; then I will focus too much on that kind of stuff. Then, I will forget that I can do cool moves, and I have to remind people that I am an a– kicker too; I don’t know when it clicked, but there wasn’t one moment where it happened. I think it just started where I was coming into myself more. I wanted to be taken more serious. I like that contrast of this ‘Lady Gaga’ guy walking down and once the gear comes off, the personality is the same but has the ability to kick someone’s a–, and I wanted people to see me as more serious wrestler. I used to get called ‘the Party Peacock,’ which was a character I created on the Indies. I hate being called that now because when I got to Ring of Honor I decided right there that if I was going to be serious about this I had to drop it and just be ‘the Peacock’ because the ‘Party Peacock’ cannot be World Champion, which is what I told myself.”

source: Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast

