Billy Gunn talks about getting in a fight with Steve Austin in WWE after a night of drinking

“We get out of the car and I put the key in the door. The door barely cracks and I get crushed! I thought somebody had tried to mug us. I literally get crushed and I look around and lo and behold it’s little Steve, it’s still little Steve, and he’s trying to kick the s–t out of me! Like, I’m not understanding where this had come from. So I put the brakes on it by trying to choke him out. He goes, ‘okay, okay, okay, okay, okay, okay.’ I go, ‘okay.’ I get up, go to walk across to the couch, and wham, I get Pearl Harbored again! So now we’re tussling around again. I finally hook him. What am I going to let you go for? I go, ‘what is wrong with you? What are you doing?’ I go, ‘stop it!’ He goes, ‘okay.’ I go, ‘do you promise?’ He goes, ‘yes,’ so I go this time and take him for his word. I let him up and here we go again. So now we’re crashing through things. I hook him up again and I go, ‘this is it.’ I said to him, ‘I’m going to rip your head off if you don’t stop!’ I go, ‘stop!’ He goes, ‘okay.’ I go, ‘do you promise?’ He goes, ‘yes!’ I go, ‘do you swear?’ He goes, ‘yes, I swear on my kids.’ I went, ‘okay, alright.’ So you swear on that. I get up. Here it comes! I’m walking through the door. He hits me into the door and goes, ‘I’ve got billygoats!'”

source: 317 Gimmick Street

