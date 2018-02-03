Austin Aries to make his MLW debut in Orlando

AUSTIN ARIES TO MAKE MLW DEBUT; SET TO FACE ACH IN ORLANDO NEXT THURSDAY

ORLANDO – Austin Aries will make his Major League Wrestling debut next Thursday in Orlando when he competes against another newcomer ACH at MLW: Road to the World Championship at Gilt Nightclub on February 8th.

One of the top free agents in the sport, Austin Aries has been making an instant impact wherever he has turned up since becoming a free agent late last fall. A belt hunter, recently winning championships all over the world, Aries looks to continue the trend in MLW. But first, he must get past the Austin, TX standout ACH.

“Styles makes fights and these two share a lot of similar qualities but also some unique advantages over the other. This is a match that will shake-up the MLW top 10 rankings,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mlw-road-to-the-world-championship-tickets-41385551298 for MLW’s return to Orlando this February 8th.

Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “Golden Ticket” VIP Packages also available.

Matches signed:

Opening Round of the World Championship Tournament:

Matt Riddle vs. Jeff Cobb

Opening Round of the World Championship Tournament:

MVP vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Opening Round of the World Championship Tournament:

Shane “Swerve” Strickland vs. Brody King

Opening Round of the World Championship Tournament:

Jimmy Havoc vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman

Grudge Match:

Sami Callihan vs. Darby Allin

Austin Aries vs. ACH

Priscilla Kelly vs. Chelsea Green

Jimmy Yuta & Jason Cade vs. Simon Gotch & Seth Petruzelli

The following are also confirmed for MLW’s February 8th event:

•Low Ki presented by Stokely Hathaway

•Salina de la Renta

•Barrington Hughes

•Mike Parrow

•Saieve Al Sabbah

•Vandal Ortagun

More matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com.

MLW: Road to the World Championship is an all ages event.

MLW: Road to the World Championship will be available by February 15th on demand to stream or download with Tony Schiavone and Rich Bocchini calling the action. Learn more about MLW.tv at: http://www.MLW.tv.

GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.

Dress code: There is no dress code for this event. If you stay for the after party at GILT there is a dress code of no hats, shorts or tank tops.

Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.

