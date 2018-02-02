The Undertaker to join Kane at fundraising event for Mayoral campaign

We might have seen the last of Kane in a WWE ring for a while this week, but the man behind the mask is busy with his political career, trying to win the Knox County Mayor election this year. Helping Glenn Jacobs in fundraising activities, several WWE Superstars have already appeared with the former WWE champion but on March 1, his biggest ally – and nemesis – will join him: The Undertaker. In a rare public appearance, The Undertaker will join his on-screen brother for an event to be held at the Rothchild Catering & Conference Center at 8807 Kingston Pike. The event is now listed as sold out, but tickets were $50 for entry and one autograph from Kane and The Undertaker, $60 for entry and entrance to the Talk is Jericho taping on February 16 at the Clarion Inn, $100 for a VIP ticket which includes entry ticket, a commemorative poster, a private session before the event where you can get a picture with Kane and The Undertaker and entry to the Talk is Jericho event, and $150 for everything in the VIP package plus a private reception following the event. Proceeds will benefit Glenn Jacobs for Knox County Mayor, Brian Carl Treasurer.

