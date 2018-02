Super Bowl predictions from the WWE superstars

WWE Stars reveal which team they are rooting for to win The Superbowl

Daniel Bryan: The Eagles

Kofi Kingston: The Patriots

Xavier Woods: The Eagles

Akira Tozawa: The Patriots

Chad Gable: The Patriots

Shelton Benjamin: Doesn’t care

Rusev & Aiden English: Don’t care because Rusev Day is the only day that matters

Mike Kanellis: The Patriots

Drew Gulak: The Eagles

Mojo Rawley: The Patriots

(Visited 1 times, 16 visits today)