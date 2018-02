Jericho has three ideas on how WWE wrestler can improve their promos

1.) Work with “Mean” Gene Okerlund since he can lead anybody through an interview.

2.) Send wrestlers out for the three minutes between Main Event and Raw to practice promos in front of a live crowd.

3.) Connect with the fans. Whether they love you or hate you, so long as they connect with you, you’ll always have a job.

source: The Steve Austin podcast

