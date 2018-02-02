D’Amore: “We need to gain the trust of wrestling fans all over the world, of wrestlers, of other promotions”

“We need to gain the trust of wrestling fans all over the world, of wrestlers, of other promotions. There has been so much going on with us, we need to have our own house in order, consistently put on a good product, consistently treat our performers with respect and as the partners they are, and consistently be friendly and co-operative with other promotions. As we do that, the course will be chartered. We’re not saying ‘we’re taking over January 1 and in three months we will be rocking and rolling’. We’re putting together a six-month, 12-month, 18-month and 36-month plan. When you’re building a sports team, you don’t come out of the gate on day one with the team you’ll have a season or two later. We are going to evaluate and make changes, but try to put out a consistent, compelling and entertaining product. We will make some mistakes along the way and when we do, we will evaluate and adjust to them.”

source: Mirror

(Visited 1 times, 17 visits today)