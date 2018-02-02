Booker T on Enzo’s legal troubles: “If you put yourself in a position for this type of situation to happen, it can happen”

“Here’s the thing, these allegations come out on Enzo Amore, rape allegations. It’s very, very serious. We know a lot of people that had rape allegations, case in point, Tupac Shakur, case in point, Mike Tyson, and so many more. If you put yourself in a position for this type of situation to happen, it can happen. Just like with Mike Tyson. He was in a hotel room with a female, a young female that was actually in a beauty pageant. For this to drop on one of the biggest days ever, RAW 25, it was bad timing, first and foremost, and the thing is, from what I’ve been reading, the straw was him not letting anyone know that that happened. My thing is this, after what happened with Rich Swann, I would’ve ran to the office and said, ‘Hey, can I talk to somebody because there’s some news out there that might come up and y’all might not want to do anything with me as far as champions?’ That right there, being put in that position hurts even more. Suspension these days, you don’t come back from suspension. That’s just a term these days until your contract’s up.”

source: Heated Conversations: Hosted By Booker T

(Visited 1 times, 11 visits today)