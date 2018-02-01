The Rack Radio Show Podcast Reviewing The Royal Rumble
On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:
*Latest #BlameBrent Injuries
*The Dudleys in HOF
*The Coach is Back
*Rockstar Spud Joins WWE as 205 Live GM
*Jeremy Borash joins WWE
*Mixed Match Challenge Review
And More!
We then reviewed this past Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble Pay Per View which featured two Royal Rumble Matches, an awful WWE Universal Championship Match, The Debut of Ronda Rousey and More!
Plus Tweet of the Week!
Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack020118.mp3
