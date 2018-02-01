Natalya on Rousey coming to WWE: “It’s a new situation for everyone”

“It’s all very new. It’s a new situation for everyone. There is definitely going to be an adjustment phase. I’ve always embraced new talent with open arms. We take it one day at a time and see how it goes. I think Ronda is going to be an excellent fit in WWE. She has a great attitude. She wants Ronda Rousey be part of this company. She wants to get to know the girls. She has a tremendous respect for the history of our company. I think she definitely brings attention to the company in a lot of ways. I’ll tell you one thing, because I am in the women’s locker room. There is nothing but respect towards Ronda, no matter how anyone felt about how they debuted her. I think we are all excited about having her there, because there are so many possibilities of what we can do with her. We are all wondering if she is going to be on Raw or SmackDown. I really want to work with her, because I know we would tear it up.”

