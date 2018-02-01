Creating The Mania book by ECW Press to chronicle the making of WrestleMania 34

ECW Press will be publishing a book titled Creating The Mania: An Inside Look At How WrestleMania Comes To Life, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of WrestleMania 34.

Written by Jon Robinson, Creating The Mania will chronicle the year-long road to WrestleMania including how the storylines were developed by the creative team, how the host city was selected, how the rivalries played out inside the ring, and more.

Along with exclusive photos, this book gives insider access to top WWE Superstars, including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, and A.J. Styles, who will face off against 2018 Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34. There will also be in-depth interviews with Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bayley. The book breaks down their year leading up to WrestleMania and their lives as WWE Superstars.

Author Jon Robinson also speaks with writers, producers, stage managers, film technicians, and other crucial members of the production team responsible for the creation of the annual pop-culture extravaganza.

The book is scheduled for an August 2018 release by ECW Press, in partnership with WWE.

Jon Robinson is an award-winning author of seven books, including The Ultimate Warrior: A Life Lived Forever, NXT: The Future is Now, and WWE: The Attitude Era. His work has appeared in ESPN The Magazine, IGN, and Sports Illustrated.

