Conor McGregor “over the moon” for WWE’s newest Superstar Ronda Rousey

MMA’s biggest box office star at the moment, Conor McGregor, said that he’s “over the moon” for Ronda Rousey and her debut in WWE.

Speaking to Adam Glyn in New York before attending a charity event, McGregor said, “She looked like she really enjoyed herself at the event, and I was very, very happy to see her. She’s a pioneer for the game, and she’s came through it all and faced big wins and big losses. And she came through it, and it’s great to see her represent herself and mixed martial arts and have fun in the WWE.”

McGregor is no stranger to WWE and while he never stepped foot inside a wrestling ring, McGregor managed to piss off the majority of the WWE locker room last year during the UFC 202 conference call by calling them a “bunch of pussies” and that he would beat them any day of the week.

A couple of months ago, his manager said that they’re not shutting down the idea of an eventual WWE appearance down the line.

