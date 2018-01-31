WRESTLE-1 “Sunrise 2018 – Day 4” – 1/28/18 – Kasukabe, Japan

1. Andy Wu and Alejandro defeated Enfants Terribles (Yusuke Kodama and Drunk Andy)

2. Masayuki Mitomi defeated Jon Tonsho

3. Enfants Terribles (Shotaro Ashino and Seigo Tachibana) defeated Manabu Soya and Tugataka Sato

4. 3-Way Match

Jiro Kuroshio defeated Seiki Yoshioka and Ganseki Tanaka

5. Masayuki Kono defeated Daiki Inaba

6. UWA World Trios Championship Match

NEW ERA (Koji Doi, Kumagoro, and Takanori Ito) (c) defeated Kaz Hayashi, Shuji Kondo, and NOSAWA Rongai

